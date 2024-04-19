Black and Gold Playground parking lot in South Park to close until next month

PITTSBURGH — The Black and Gold Playground parking lot in South Park will be closing until next month.

Starting on Monday at 7 a.m., the Black and Gold Playground parking lot, which is near the intersection of Corrigan Drive and Sesqui Drive, will be closed for paving, line painting, seeding and planting.

Allegheny County officials said as part of the same project, a small section of Sesqui Drive next to the parking lot will closed at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. It will reopen at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Drivers will be able reach the South Park Game Preserve and the shelters along Sesqui Drive using Corrigan Drive and McConkey Road, officials said.

The playground will remain open during construction. Visitors to the playground are encouraged to park in the parking lot along Corrigan Drive and opposite the Allegheny County horse stables or in the permeable parking lot along Corrigan Drive and adjacent to the South Park Fairgrounds.

