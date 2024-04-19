Local

Black and Gold Playground parking lot in South Park to close until next month

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Traffic cone Traffic cone (Pixabay)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Black and Gold Playground parking lot in South Park will be closing until next month.

Starting on Monday at 7 a.m., the Black and Gold Playground parking lot, which is near the intersection of Corrigan Drive and Sesqui Drive, will be closed for paving, line painting, seeding and planting.

Allegheny County officials said as part of the same project, a small section of Sesqui Drive next to the parking lot will closed at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. It will reopen at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Drivers will be able reach the South Park Game Preserve and the shelters along Sesqui Drive using Corrigan Drive and McConkey Road, officials said.

The playground will remain open during construction. Visitors to the playground are encouraged to park in the parking lot along Corrigan Drive and opposite the Allegheny County horse stables or in the permeable parking lot along Corrigan Drive and adjacent to the South Park Fairgrounds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘American Idol’ alum and Grammy award winner Mandisa dead at 47 according to reports
  • Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win
  • Pittsburgh tow truck driver accused of charging 27 customers nearly $300K for short-trip tows
  • VIDEO: Sewickley Bridge to close for 10 days
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read