Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. is celebrating a repeat victory in the Coolest Thing Made in Pa. contest by offering a special promotion.

The company announced it will be offering Almost Famous sandwiches for 2 cents at all locations from April 19 to April 21.

“It’s really a great way for us to cap off what was a year-long celebration of our 90th Anniversary,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “We honored that our home state of Pennsylvania is still rooting for us.”

The Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. sandwich went toe-to-toe with Hershey’s beloved chocolate and peanut butter concoction, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in the final round of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s Coolest Thing Made in Pa. competition. The classic yinzer sandwich came away with the win for the second year in a row.

“Win once - maybe it’s a fluke. Win twice - and maybe we really are the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania,” said Golomb “We’re excited to offer this awesome deal to all the fans who voted us to victory.”

To get the deal, customers must first purchase a sandwich at full price. The offer is available for dine-in and take-out. Customers will need to head to the Primanti Bros. website to grab the coupon or use code 2CENTS for online orders, the company said.

The Pa. Chamber said this year’s contest generated over 95,000 votes via the PA Chamber’s X and Instagram pages and amassed more than one million social media impressions. With 130 print and broadcast stories published and aired about the “Coolest Thing Made in PA,” the competition had an audience reach of more than three million Pennsylvanians.

The competition featured 64 teams across various industries, in every region of the Commonwealth. Nominees were determined following months of public input.

