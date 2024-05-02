Blairsville man arrested after leading police on chase while possessing suspected meth

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man is facing charges after he led police on a chase while being in possession of a large amount of suspected meth.

Jacob Hankinson, 24, is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture and deliver after he was found in possession of a large amount of suspected meth, $1,340 cash and two cell phones. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, evading arrest or detention on foot and various traffic violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County, a trooper was on patrol on Main Street on April 28 in Burrell Township when he saw a motorcycle that blew through a stop sign.

The trooper tried to pull the motorcycle over, but it made a U-turn and fled. A vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Hankinson got off his motorcycle and ran into a neighboring yard. The trooper chased him into a wooded creek bay area, where Hankinson abandoned a backpack.

Hankinson was taken into custody after leaving the woods. He had $1,340 cash and two cell phones on his person.

The backpack had seven baggies containing around 203 grams of suspected meth, a small amount of marijuana, a Pringles container with a hidden compartment in the bottom and a grinder inside. The hidden compartment within the Pringles container was found to contain several of the seven total baggies of suspected meth that were seized.

Troopers also learned that the motorcycle was not registered, displayed a registration plate for a 2022 Huzhou motorcycle, and that Hankinson was not permitted by the owner to operate the motorcycle. Hankinson’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was also found to be suspended.

Hankinson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.

