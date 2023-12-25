Blue Ridge Beef recalls 3 pet food products sold in Pennsylvania

A pet food company recalled several of its products in states around the East Coast, including Pennsylvania.

According to the FDA, Blue Ridge Beef voluntarily recalled two-pound logs of its Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix pet foods due to Salmonella and Listeria contamination. The lot numbers for all three recalled products are N24 1114 to N24 1224. The lot numbers are found on silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

The recalled products were primarily sold at retail stores in seven states near the East Coast: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recall comes after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services notified the company that a lot of each product was sampled and tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

The FDA says the contamination presents risks for the pet eating the food and the human handling it.

Pets who have Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets may experience decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and displays these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

People should monitor for symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. If you handled any of these recalled products and are experiencing these symptoms, contact your health care provider.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.

Anyone who bought these products is urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef by emailing blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com to obtain a refund.

The products should be destroyed in a way that no children, pets or wildlife can access. It should not be resold or donated. Any containers that had the products in them should be sanitized.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group