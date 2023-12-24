Who Steelers need to root for Sunday to maximize playoff odds

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers salvaged their playoff hopes with a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Saturday.

Now, they’ll sit at home on Sunday and hope they get some help from the rest of the NFL.

The Steelers enter the day sitting as the No. 9 seed in the AFC, three spots out of playoff position, and no matter what happens on Sunday, they won’t move from that position, but they can increase their chances of making it to the postseason nonetheless.

The Steelers enter Sunday was a 9% chance of making it to the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff predictor. If they win out, they currently have a 75% chance of making it to the postseason.

There are a handful of games that could help the Steelers’ chances on Sunday — like the Atlanta Falcons over Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Jacksonville Jaguars

Click here to see the breakdown of all the teams the Steelers need to win to maximize their playoff chances on Steelers Now.

