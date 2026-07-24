Boy, 14, arrested in connection with recent burglaries & thefts in Indiana County

HOMER CITY, Pa. — A teen has been arrested in connection with a string of crimes in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police say a 14-year-old boy from Homer City was taken into custody Friday, following a recent series of burglaries and thefts.

Charges have been filed against the boy with the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department, PSP says.

The boy is accused of committing two commercial burglaries and a home burglary, as well as stealing from a car and trying to steal from a home. All of the incidents reportedly happened in the Homer City area after July 13.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PSP Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group