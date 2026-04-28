Man from Honduras accused of trying to lure children in Wilkinsburg indicted for illegal reentry

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man who was previously accused of trying to lure a group of children into his home and has also been removed from the United States multiple times before is facing a new federal indictment.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice said that Ever Antonio Cerrato-Orellano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury for a charge of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

Cerrato-Orellano is a Honduran citizen who police say was illegally living in Wilkinsburg.

Last year, he was arrested and charged with trying to lure a group of five children into his home in the area of Ewing and Center Streets.

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Police said the children rode away on their bikes as Cerrato-Orellano chased after them and claimed to be a police officer.

After that arrest, immigration officials learned that Cerrato-Orellano had been removed from the United States five times between 2010 and 2016.

“Cerrato-Orellano has remained undeterred from criminal conduct despite his numerous removals from the United States and multiple convictions here,” United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

Those previous incidents included a conviction for possession of marijuana in Florida, a conviction of illegal reentry in New Mexico, and convictions of theft of property, tampering with government records and DUI in Texas.

Cerrato-Orellano faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

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