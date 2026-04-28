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Man from Honduras accused of trying to lure children in Wilkinsburg indicted for illegal reentry

By WPXI.com News Staff
Man from Honduras accused of trying to lure children in Wilkinsburg indicted for illegal reentry A man who was previously accused of trying to lure a group of children into his home and has also been removed from the United States multiple times before is facing a new federal indictment.
By WPXI.com News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man who was previously accused of trying to lure a group of children into his home and has also been removed from the United States multiple times before is facing a new federal indictment.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice said that Ever Antonio Cerrato-Orellano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury for a charge of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

Cerrato-Orellano is a Honduran citizen who police say was illegally living in Wilkinsburg.

Last year, he was arrested and charged with trying to lure a group of five children into his home in the area of Ewing and Center Streets.

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Police said the children rode away on their bikes as Cerrato-Orellano chased after them and claimed to be a police officer.

After that arrest, immigration officials learned that Cerrato-Orellano had been removed from the United States five times between 2010 and 2016.

“Cerrato-Orellano has remained undeterred from criminal conduct despite his numerous removals from the United States and multiple convictions here,” United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

Those previous incidents included a conviction for possession of marijuana in Florida, a conviction of illegal reentry in New Mexico, and convictions of theft of property, tampering with government records and DUI in Texas.

Cerrato-Orellano faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

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