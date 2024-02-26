Brentwood police officers recognized for rescuing residents from burning home

BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — Three police officers in one Allegheny County community are being recognized after running into a burning home to rescue someone.

“Our main concern was to get him out and make sure we got him out quickly,” said Brentwood Police Sgt. Joshua Scott.

Smoke filled the sky over Windsor Road in Brentwood on Jan. 24.

“All the alarms were screaming,” said Marilyn Detwiler. “The roof, the attic and my closet were on fire.”

Marilyn Detwiler moved quickly.

“As soon as I was trying to slide my husband’s legs out of bed,” said Detwiler. “The fireman ran in and said get out. We’re going to get him.”

Brentwood Police Officers Collin Kelly and Kyle Taylor plus Sgt. Scott rushed through the front door of this home too.

“It was starting to fill with smoke,” said Scott. “Starting to get hard to see. And definitely hard to breathe.”

Navigating through that smoke, they found Marilyn’s husband, Dave, in a bed unable to move on his own.

“The three of us and a fireman were able to utilize a sheet and wrap it around him and carry him out to safety,” said Scott.

“They carried my husband out wrapped in his blankets,” said Detwiler. “Can’t thank them enough.”

Sgt. Scott says if this was his dad, he’d want someone to carry him out to safety too.

“You don’t do it for the trophies or the awards,” said Scott. “Very proud of all of us working together to have a best-case scenario.”

“They were reassuring and brave,” said Detwiler. “And God can’t bless them enough.”

Sgt. Scott and Officers Taylor and Kelly are each getting two awards: the Brentwood Lifesavers Award and a mayoral proclamation.

