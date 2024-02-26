Teen severely burned in North Strabane house fire

A teen was severely burned in a house fire late Sunday in North Strabane Township.

The call came in around 11:20 p.m. for a fire in the 4000 block of Bentwood Drive. Chief Rich Yosi of the North Strabane Fire Department told Channel 11 they found a small basement fire that was quickly extinguished.

A 911 dispatcher said a teen has burns over 90% of their body.

State police told Channel 11 one person was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

No damage could be seen on the front of the home.

