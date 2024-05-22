Bridgeville water main break causing service disruption

About 200 homes are without water service in Bridgeville due to a water main break.

The break is in the 700 block of Maple Street. A Pennsylvania American Water spokesman said the break is in a 16-inch line.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of water running onto Laurel Street.

One house was damaged, the spokesman said.

Service is expected to be restored by evening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group