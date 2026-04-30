Butler County Courts warn of reported phone scams demanding money, threatening arrest

Court officials in Butler County are warning the public about reported phone scams.

The scams “spoof” or mimic court telephone numbers, Butler County President Judge S. Michael Yeager says.

Callers then claim that the victim has missed court, and they will be arrested unless they pay money to “Butler Circuit Court,” which doesn’t exist.

Officials say that Butler County Courts will never call to demand payment by credit card, gift card or any other electronic fund transfer method.

Anyone who receives a call like this is told not to provide any private information or make any payments.

You’re also told to hang up immediately and contact state and/or local police, as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

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