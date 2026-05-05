Brooklyn firm brings vertical parking technology originated by Westinghouse back to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — As his company works to fill its new 84-unit apartment building at 2926 Smallman Street in the Strip District with new residents, Craig Lydon will be measuring the lease-up in part by the hoisting of cars into the 60-foot-tall rotating contraption set up behind it.

“I think it’s going to help us out greatly,” said Craig Lydon, an asset manager for the A.M. Group, discussing the new Stanza multifamily building equipped with a modular vertical parking system by Brooklyn-based Stak Mobility. “We’re able to squeeze in 42 parking spaces where we had limited space.”

The space calculation is that Stak was able to install a 42-car system on what would’ve been six surface parking spaces, freeing up about 7,000 square feet of space within the seven-story building for other uses, be it retail or other potential amenities.

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