Butler man killed in rollover crash

A Butler man is dead after a rollover crash in Butler Township.

Officials told Channel 11 the one-vehicle crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of New Castle Road, a little over a mile from the Walmart shopping center.

The crash happened at a dead end, turn-around along the road, Butler Township police said.

Damian Hall, 27, of Butler, was identified as the victim by police.

His SUV struck an embankment, went airborne, rolled over and came to rest on the driver’s side, according to police.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group