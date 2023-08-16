Local

Cam Heyward, Bruster’s create new sundae just in time for Steelers season

By WPXI.com News Staff

Bruster's ice cream shop (file photo).

PITTSBURGH — Football season is back, and with that comes a new limited-edition sweet treat from Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Cam Heyward.

Heyward is again partnering with the ice cream chain to celebrate the start of a new season, this time creating the Heyward Blitz Sundae.

The decadent sundae starts with Bruster’s homemade cookie dough ice cream, then topped with chocolate syrup, Oreo® cookie pieces, brownie bites, whipped cream, and a cherry.

The sundae also benefits the community. For every Heyward Blitz Sundae sold, Bruster’s will donate $1 to The Heyward House.

The sundae is available through August 31 and participating Bruster’s locations.

