Plum House Explosion: Medical Examiner confirms identities of 5 victims

PLUM, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has officially identified the five people killed in the house explosion in Plum on Saturday.

According to a news release, the victims have officially been identified as Casey Clontz, 38, Keegan Clontz, 12, Heather Oravitz, 51, Kevin Sebunia, 55, and Michael Thomas, 57.

The Medical Examiner is in the process of releasing the remains to the families for funerals and burial.

The cause and manner of the victims’ deaths are still pending, and there is no time frame for when those determinations will be made.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of those affected by this horrible tragedy. The loss and grief felt by all of us is overwhelming,” said Plum Borough Council President Mike Doyle. “Thank you to everybody in the community and surrounding area for everything you’ve done for us during this tragedy. Our borough will continue to be here as a resource for this community. Whatever our residents need -- whether it be services, grief counseling, food, water or anything else -- will provide. Please reach out to us for any assistance that may be needed.”

