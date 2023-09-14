Cam Heyward injury revealed as sports hernia

Cam Heyward will need surgery on his groin injury, and now we know what that injury is — a sports hernia. Also known as a core muscle injury, Heyward suffered the injury against the 49ers, and the recovery is still around eight weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

However, the Steelers will take as much time as they need to evaluate Cam Heyward and his recovery. Mike Tomlin said on Wednesday that the team is in no rush to place either Heyward or Diontae Johnson on injured reserve after they suffered their injuries on Sunday. Both players are expected to miss an extended period.

