Emergency crews respond to fire at Reaxis Specialty Chemical in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff

WASHINGTON COUTNY, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at Reaxis Specialty Chemical in Washington County on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Robinson Highway at 9 p.m. for an industrial fire.

A 1,000-gallon tank inside the facility was involved in the fire. Washington County 911 dispatchers told 11 News the tank contained hydrochloric acid. It’s not clear how much was in the tank at the time.

At last check, no one was hurt.

At 9:40 p.m., crews on scene reported the fire was out, but they are working to prevent any possible flare-ups.

