AG suing Fayette County father-son landlords for alleged illegal treatment of tenants

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a Fayette County father-son landlord duo for their alleged illegal treatment of tenants with “rent to own” agreements.

According to the attorney general’s office, Joseph F. John and his son, Joseph F. John II, had over 50 houses in Fayette and Greene counties that were in disrepair, often with missing pipes and appliances, leaking and damaged roofs and windows, insect infestations and malfunction plumbing, among other problems.

The attorney general’s office also said the Johns lease homes that aren’t habitable and “rent to own” homes to consumers without full disclosure of the house’s defects.

The pair also allegedly charge unlawful late fees and charge “rent to own” tenants unlawful interest rates alongside late fees.

All tenants are required to pay in person with cash, with some saying they are harassed or intimidated upon making payments at the father’s home, the attorney general’s office said. The father also allegedly subjects female tenants to lewd and unlawful sexual comments and advances.

The lawsuit also said the pair pushes the obligations to maintain habitability of rental homes onto the tenants and refuse to return security deposits and person property to their tenants.

“These landlords target low-income tenants and subject them to illegal fees and terms, while also requiring consumers to pay cash in person, oftentimes under harassing circumstances,” Attorney General Michell Henry said. “Every Pennsylvanian has the right to safe, secure, and comfortable living conditions, and my office will not tolerate landlords who prey on vulnerable residents.”

The Office of Attorney General is seeking restitution for tenants, as well as costs and civil penalties. The Office is also seeking a permanent injunction that would prohibit the Johns from engaging in any installment land contracts, residential leases or options to purchase residential properties or similar transactions in Pennsylvania, except in accordance with court-ordered conditions.

If you believe you have been victimized by Joseph F. John or Joseph F. John II, you can file a complaint online at www.attorneygeneral.gov, call 800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

