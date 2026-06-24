Camera captures moment young eagle fledges from US Steel nest in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A young bald eagle at the U.S. Steel nest has flown the coop.

PixCams’ USS Bald Eagle Cam 1 captured the moment Monday morning.

It shows the eagle, known as Maz, taking to the skies.

In a social media post, PixCams wished Maz “safe flights, strong winds and many successful landings ahead!”

The U.S. Steel Nest is located at the Mon Valley Works–Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, along the Monongahela River.

You can watch the bald eagle cam by clicking here.

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