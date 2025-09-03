Canonsburg man gets 20 years in prison for child sexual exploitation, destroying evidence

PITTSBURGH — A Canonsburg man was handed his sentence for sexual exploitation of minors and destruction of evidence.

Justin Darby, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. He was also ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution to his victims.

Prosecutors say Darby knowingly altered and destroyed records on his cellphone to disrupt an FBI investigation into his activities involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Darby was convicted of inducing a minor to send sexually explicit images over social media and accepted responsibility for similar offenses involving three other minors.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan highlighted Darby’s lack of respect for the law and his continued pattern of criminal behavior as reasons for the sentence.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

