Car crash, fire brings down power lines, utility pole in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A car crash that led to a fire brought down power lines and a utility police in Whitehall early Saturday morning.

According to Whitehall Fire Company State 301, the crash happened in the 5300 block of Baptist Road.

Minor injuries have been reported, officials said.

Traffic was rerouted between Windvale Drive and McKee Drive for an extended period of time due to the crash. It’s unknown if the reroute is still in effect at this time.

