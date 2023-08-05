Kennywood’s Steel Curtain closed for maintenance until further notice

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Steel Curtain, a popular rollercoaster at Kennywood Park, is closed for maintenance until further notice.

Channel 11 learned Friday that the ride needs additional maintenance to avoid frequent closures in the future.

“We appreciate our guests’ patience as we work diligently with the ride manufacturer to reopen Steel Curtain as soon as possible. We are just as disappointed as our guests and our number one goal is to have the fan-favorite ride up and running soon.”

Kennywood officials said they will keep parkgoers updated on a timeline for reopening.

