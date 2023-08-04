1 dead after 5-vehicle crash in Richland Township; Route 8 shut down in both directions

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck in Richland Township, police confirm to Channel 11.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Emergency crews are at the scene on Route 8 near the First National Bank.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, and an adult driver was killed. Their identity has not been released.

One of the drivers is pregnant and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The other three drivers involved were not hurt.

North Hampton Volunteer Fire Department says Route 8 is shut down in both directions between Ewalt Road and Walmart Drive.

Officials said the stretch of Route 8 is expected to be shut down for the next few hours.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group