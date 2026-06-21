Carnegie Museum of Natural History to open ‘Egypt on the Nile’ exhibition in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is opening a new immersive exhibit next spring, replacing “Polar World.”

“Egypt on the Nile” opens on May 1, 2027. The groundbreaking exhibition will explore ancient Egyptian relationships with the Nile River and the surrounding landscapes.

Officials say the exhibition aims to highlight how the climate, landscape and natural world were foundational to the development of ancient Egyptian society.

It is informed by a collection of roughly 5,000 objects in the museum’s care, spanning from the Paleolithic period around 3,000,000-7,000 BCE through the Byzantine Period around 330-700 CE.

“The significance of the river to life in the Nile Valley is a message that connects deeply to Pittsburgh, a city proudly defined by its three local rivers,” curator Dr. Lisa Haney said. “It is our hope that, by approaching ancient Egypt from new perspectives, the exhibition will provide visitors with a richer understanding of the past and an appreciation for the eternal connection between nature and culture.”

Officials say the exhibit will provide new insight into ancient Egyptian society, daily life, religion and funerary traditions.

The exhibition showcases more than 400 objects, covering more than 5,000 years of Egyptian history. It’s split up into three sections: Settlement of the Nile Valley, Life and Nature, and The Hereafter.

Some highlights include an approximately 4,000-year-old funerary boat, a recreation of the tomb of Menna, a desert conditions interactivity section, an Egyptian blue display and interactive object stories.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a catalogue that includes eight thematic essays and 68 catalogue entries, alongside full-color object photos and maps.

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