Carnegie Museum of Natural History to close ‘Polar World’ exhibit after over 40 years

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is closing one of its longtime exhibits.

“Polar World: Wyckoff Hall of Arctic Life” is set to close on June 28.

It has been at the museum for more than 40 years.

The exhibit takes visitors through the history of Arctic life using art, Arctic wildlife dioramas, and a replica igloo.

“Generations of visitors have experienced this exhibition on tours, field trips, and independent visits—and while it’s never easy to say goodbye, this moment marks the beginning of something new,” the museum said.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the zoo on the weekend of June 26-28 to wish the exhibit a special farewell. Activities, including art making, story time and a Snowhouse Spotlight tour, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that weekend.

The museum has not announced what will replace the exhibit but officials said they are excited to share those details soon.

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