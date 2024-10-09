Carnegie volunteer firefighter collecting donations for Hurricane Helene victims

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Last month marked 20 years since the remnants of Hurricane Ivan flooded Chartiers Creek, leaving much of Carnegie never the same. A local firefighter remembers what others did to help them rebuild and wants to pay it forward.

For Rick Ruffennach of the Carnegie Volunteer Fire Department, Sept. 17, 2004 will never fade from his mind.

“I’ve seen that crick come up, but never like that, and never as quick as that,” Ruffennach said.

Those rising waters ripped through the town, but with it came a flood of support, from neighbors near and far.

“Organizations from the high school came down and were helping residents, other communities, the city of Pittsburgh…it was insane, the support,” Ruffennach said.

So when Ruffennach saw the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the south, he knew he had to do something, just like others did for Carnegie. He’s collecting bottled water, baby items, toiletries and non-perishable food.

“They’re asking for canned goods with pop-tops because they don’t have can openers,” Ruffennach said.

Ruffennach said he knows that what his town went through pales in comparison to what people in the Carolinas are dealing with, but he feels this small gesture could go a long way.

“I know how much people around here appreciated a bottle of water, cup of coffee…I just feel any little bit would help,” Ruffennach said.

Donations can be brought to the fire department Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15 between 2-6 p.m. if you’d like to set up a time, call/text Ruffennach at 412-352-8377.

©2024 Cox Media Group