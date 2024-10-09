Lottery

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Washington County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Meadows Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was recently sold in Washington County.

The ticket was sold at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, which will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, MONOPOLY Own It All, is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

