Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was recently sold in Washington County.

The ticket was sold at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, which will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, MONOPOLY Own It All, is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group