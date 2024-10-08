Elon Musk called Gov. Shapiro during Sunday’s Steelers game, wants to invest in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended Sunday’s Steelers game, and NBC News reports he spoke on the phone with Gov. Josh Shapiro to express his interest in investing in Pennsylvania.

NBC reports that Musk told Shapiro he wanted to invest in the state, specifically in the Pittsburgh area.

He was in the early stages of the idea but expressed interest in expanding his factories to the region.

Musk sat in billionaire Thomas Tull’s box during the game, and NBC reports it was Tull who started the phone call between Musk and Shapiro.

Sources told NBC that Musk was impressed with Tull’s economic investment in Pennsylvania and seemed interested in doing the same.

The call crossed political party lines, as Musk has expressed his support for Donald Trump’s campaign and spoke in support of the former president at Saturday’s rally in Butler. Shapiro is backing Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House and even made her short list of running mate choices.

Shapiro’s office did not provide a comment to NBC News.

