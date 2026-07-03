Channel 11 celebrates 250 years of America

Channel 11 is celebrating 250 years of America!

As we head into Fourth of July weekend and grow excited about what’s to come, we also look back at our country’s history.

Over the past few weeks, Channel 11 crews have traveled around the area to learn more about the stories hidden in local communities.

Tonight, we’re sharing what we’ve learned with you in a special broadcast that will air on our streaming apps tonight at 8 p.m. and on Channel 11 Sunday at 8 a.m.

Tune in to hear the stories of history that have created the cultures that make our communities so special.

If you’d like to see our coverage so far, visit our Celebrating America page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group