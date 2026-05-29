Child flown to hospital after being found in pool in Washington County, officials say

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being found in a pool in Washington County on Friday, officials say.

It happened in the 200 block of Pine Nut Drive in Nottingham Township.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the scene at 2:38 p.m. for reports of a 5-year-old child in a swimming pool.

The child’s condition was not immediately available.

Pennsylvania State Police tell us they are investigating.

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