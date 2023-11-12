Children’s Museum partner starts collecting donations for Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

PITTSBURGH — A Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh partner is starting to collect sweaters for an annual clothing drive that honors the spirit of Fred Rogers.

This is the third consecutive year YogaSix South Hills is partnering with the museum for the Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

The yoga studio put out a sweater collection bin at its entrance in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, on Washington Road Sunday. Donors can drop off new or gently used sweaters of any size during YogaSix business hours until Dec. 15.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Museum and support families in need,” said Krissy Danburg, Studio Owner of YogaSix South Hills. “Last year we collected over 240 sweaters, nearly twice as many as the year prior, which was incredible. It’s important to us that we are more than just a yoga studio, we also have a passion and a mission to give back to our community.”

YogaSix is working with other fitness centers at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon to support the sweater drive. Anyone wanting to donate sweaters can also do so at Club Pilates South Hills and StrechLab Mt. Lebanon.

Once the collection period is over, the sweaters will be delivered to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and distributed to non-profit organizations that aid families in the region.

