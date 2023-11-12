Findlay Township Police looking for missing teen

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Findlay Township Police are looking for a missing teen.

Brittany Williams, 17, was last seen in West Pines. She was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Converse shoes. Police say she may have also had a black backpack.

Williams is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has long hair with braids.

Police say Williams may be heading to Green Tree, McKees Rocks or Crafton.

Anyone with information on Williams’ location is asked to call the Findlay Township Police Department at 724-695-1300.

