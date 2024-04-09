Cochran Hose Fire chief charged for role in hit-and-run, police say

Allegheny County police charged two people, including the fire chief of Cochran Hose Company in Sewickley, in an insurance fraud case.

The fraud unfolded on March 24 when there was a hit and run right outside of the Cochran Hose Company, according to police.

Police say security video from the fire station shows Monica Hinda, 27, blowing through a stop sign and crashing into a parked vehicle on Chestnut Street, then moving her damaged vehicle across the street to the station.

A short time later, police say fire Chief Shayne Quinn gets into Hinda’s vehicle and drives away from the scene, while Hinda leaves with another person in the chief’s vehicle.

It was the next day when Hinda reported the crash to her insurance company as an “animal strike.”

After consulting with the district attorney’s office, county police charged Hinda with insurance fraud.

People who live in Sewickley said the chief, who now faces two misdemeanors, is not above the law.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group