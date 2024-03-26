Community College of Allegheny County hosting open house events

The Community College of Allegheny County will host in-person open house events at the Braddock Hills, Homewood-Brushton and West Hills centers.

The events will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 9 at Braddock Hills Center; from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Homewood-Brushton Center; and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 30, at West Hills Center.

Prospective students, family members and friends will have an opportunity to learn more about the college’s programs, resources and campus activities and enroll in summer and fall semester classes. Participants will be invited to interact with college administrators, faculty and advisors as well as representatives from Financial Aid, Enrollment Services, Dual Enrollment/Early College Programs, Military & Veterans Services, Resource Navigators, Student Life & Engagement and Student Services.

The events are open to all, and registration is encouraged but not required. For more event information, click here.

