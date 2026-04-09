Former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill his wife convicted of attempted manslaughter

HONOLULU — The jury has reached a verdict for the former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill his wife in Hawaii.

Gerhardt Konig was found guilty of attempted manslaughter.

Konig’s trial began last month. Prosecutors said he tried to kill his wife, Arielle Konig, along a hiking trail on her birthday.

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Konig testified that he acted in self-defense.

NBC reports that Konig faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 13.

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