1 dead after multi-vehicle crash that shut down Route 28 in Armstrong County

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that has part of Route 28 shut down in Armstrong County.

An Armstrong County 911 supervisor says the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in Boggs Township and involves a tanker truck.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers says his office responded, and one person has been declared deceased on scene.

PennDOT advises that Route 28/66 is closed between the intersections with Route 1027 and Route 1018 and the intersection with Hoover Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

For personal vehicles heading southbound on Route 28/66, PennDOT suggests taking Route 1016 (Calhoun School Road) to Belnap to State Route 1018 to return to Route 28. Those heading northbound will reverse the directions.

Commercial vehicles are told to use Route 861 out of New Bethlehem to Route 68 in Rimersburg to Route 422 in Butler, then back to Route 28.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

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