Community members get free respiratory health screening through AHN, Highmark Health initiative

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health continued their initiative that offers free respiratory health screenings in the Mon Valley.

The Huddle 4 Health program, supported by the Jefferson Regional Foundation, provides free COPD screenings for adults and asthma screenings for children.

Kicked off on Aug. 16, the program held its second event Saturday in Duquesne, where 100 people were screened for respiratory conditions.

Of those screened, 12 individuals showed abnormal results and were referred for follow-up care with on-site AHN pulmonologists, a Highmark spokesperson says.

The program is designed to meet community members where they are, utilizing AHN’s mobile unit to provide convenient access to vital health screenings. Those screenings are available to the public regardless of insurance, with on-site registration available.

Saturday’s event was done in partnership with the Duquesne Youth Football Association, emphasizing the role of local football programs in community engagement. The first event partnered with the McKeesport Youth Football Association.

Officials say the next screening will be held later this month.

