Police looking for man reported missing from Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who was reported missing in Fayette County.

The Connellsville Police Department said Donald Hughes, 76, was last seen leaving his house on E Crawford Ave at 4 p.m. on Friday.

He was wearing a tan tracksuit and grey tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on his location to call their department at 724-628-2501 and dial extension 110.

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