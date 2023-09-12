Construction to connect Three Rivers Heritage Trail, Riverview Park begins

PITTSBURGH — Construction on a project that will connect the Three Rivers Heritage Trail to Riverview Park began on Monday.

The project will connect the park and the trail via the Mairdale Neighborway.

According to a news release, construction will take place along Woods Run and McClure avenues in Marshall-Shadeland and Brighton Heights for the next five days.

Construction will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and monitored by flaggers on Woods Run Avenue. McClure Avenue will be closed to all drivers.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place in the area.

For more information on the project, click here.

