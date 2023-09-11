Female arrested for allegedly stabbing coworker in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — A female is in custody for allegedly stabbing a coworker in Upper Lawrenceville Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Pittsburgh police responded to the 100 block of 54th Street for reports of a stabbing.

They found a male with stab wounds to his ribs and hand following an altercation with a coworker. He was alert and conscious.

Medics took him to a local hospital in stable condition.

A female suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

