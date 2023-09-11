Ric Flair visiting local Giant Eagles on Wednesday

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Ric Flair will be visiting multiple local Giant Eagles this week!

The former WWE star will be visiting to promote his new Wooooo Energy Drink.

In order to enter the meet-and-greet line and get a photograph visitors must purchase at least one six-pack of the drink.

30 pre-signed packs will be randomly distributed throughout the stores.

Event organizers say they will get as many people through the line as they can in the given time period.

Flair will stop at the following Giant Eagles:

- 1671 Butler Plank Road Glenshaw, PA 15116 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

- 4010 Monroeville Boulevard Monroeville, PA 15146 from 2 - 3 p.m.

- 9901 Mountain View Drive West Mifflin, PA 15122 from 5-6 p.m.

Guests are asked to not arrive more than 30 minutes before the event begins.

