Convicted felon charged with possessing machine gun during fentanyl, heroin trafficking

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A convicted felon from Homestead is facing charges for possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice, Erik Addison, 27, possessed with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin on May 8.

Addison also possessed a Glock pistol equipped with a part commonly referred to as a “Glock Switch,” designed to convert a semiautomatic Glock-style handgun into a machinegun capable of fully automatic fire.

Court records indicate that on May 8, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Addison, who allegedly fled and hit multiple officers with his car. He drove off at a high rate of speed across the Homestead Grays Bridge from Pittsburgh to the Boroughs of Homestead and West Homestead.

Addison’s car was found heavily damaged and abandoned, and an officer reported seeing Addison run away. During the chase, multiple shots were fired, according to the Department of Justice.

Addison was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of the machine gun, officials said.

>> Suspect shot in exchange of gunfire with police in Homestead; 2 officers injured

At the time of the crimes, Addison was serving a term of supervised released following a conviction for a prior federal firearm offense in 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, the most serious crime, possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in jail, with a maximum possible life sentence.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group