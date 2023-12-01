Westmoreland County man charged after infant hospitalized with broken bones, severe bruising

PITTSBURGH — A New Florence man was arrested Thursday after an infant was hospitalized with broken bones and severe bruising, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher McClellan Timko, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children and obstruction.

State police said they were notified on Wednesday of a 2-month-old who was admitted to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, the infant was initially taken to a pediatric doctor for what was reported as a rash on the baby’s chest. The rash was diagnosed as an abrasion bruise. Investigators said Timko was advised to take the baby to Children’s Hospital but did not do so.

Following the doctor’s visit, Children and Youth Services was contacted and visited the Timko’s home. Police said CYS observed bruises on the infant and also urged Timko to take the baby to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, the baby was evaluated and police said bruising was observed on the baby’s chest, legs, back, head and hands. Investigators said initial testing also revealed two possible rib fractures on the lower left side, and the infant also had fractures on both legs.

While being interviewed at the hospital, police said Timko admitted to physically abusing the infant after initially lying about it. He allegedly told troopers that he “aggressively pulled on the infant’s legs” out of frustration and anger, and dropped the child on the floor.

State police said the baby’s injuries reportedly occurred over the last two weeks while the child’s mother was at work and in Timko’s care.

Timko was denied bail and remains in the Westmoreland County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.

