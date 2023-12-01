Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly shooting at apartment building in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A teen boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Munhall in November, police say.

Raylon Williams, 16, was arrested on Thursday. Investigators believe he shot and killed Dontae Hatcher, 33, on Nov. 15.

Hatcher was shot multiple times inside an apartment building at around 3:56 a.m. He died at the scene.

Williams is also accused of threatening another person inside the building.

He faces charges of homicide, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and terroristic threats. He is being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

