Local

Coroner rules in death of former Steelers LB Clark Haggans

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans died of complications from chronic alcohol abuse, the Larimer County, Colorado coroner’s office announced on Monday.

Haggans died at the age of 46 on June 17. The examination into his death was scheduled to be performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Joe White.

Haggans was a Torrance, California native and attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins. After his football career, he settled in Fort Collins, splitting his time between there, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Hampton Middle School student hit by car on campus
  • 18-year-old dead, child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Avalon
  • Matthew Perry: Officials provide more details about actor’s death
  • VIDEO: Union pay hikes and your wallet
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read