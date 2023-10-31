Coroner rules in death of former Steelers LB Clark Haggans

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans died of complications from chronic alcohol abuse, the Larimer County, Colorado coroner’s office announced on Monday.

Haggans died at the age of 46 on June 17. The examination into his death was scheduled to be performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Joe White.

Haggans was a Torrance, California native and attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins. After his football career, he settled in Fort Collins, splitting his time between there, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

