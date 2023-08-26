Local

Country music star Luke Bryan eats at Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille

By WPXI.com News Staff

Luke Bryan visits Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille

PITTSBURGH — Country music star Luke Bryan stopped by Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille on a recent trip to Pittsburgh.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared a photo of Bryan during his meal.

“I’m not one to be starstruck but I was so honored that out of all the places in Pittsburgh to eat he came to my place,” owner Luke Wholey said in the post. “Just about everyone knows that Huntin’, Fishin’, Lovin’ Every Day is something I can really really relate to!”

