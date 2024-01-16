Crash involving box truck briefly blocks several lanes of Fort Pitt Bridge shut down

PITTSBURGH — Several lanes of the Fort Pitt Bridge were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of a crash.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 police, fire and EMS were sent to the lower deck of the bridge just after noon. No one has been taken to the hospital.

Photos from a Channel 11 reporter show a red vehicle crashed into the side of a box truck.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 Map shows the crash is causing delays.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

