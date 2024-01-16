Mike Tomlin walks off podium after question about future

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Following the Steelers’ 31-17 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Mike Tomlin was asked about his future with the team since he has only one year left remaining on his contract. To say the least, Tomlin wasn’t happy about it as he just walked off the podium.

There’s been a ton of speculation surrounding Tomlin’s future as the Steelers head coach over the last few weeks. NFL insiders Jay Glazer and Adam Schefter have suggested that Tomlin might take a break from coaching.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Tomlin will mull his coaching future after the season’s conclusion. He expects Tomlin to talk with his family about the future of his coaching career, and at 51 years old, Tomlin could decide to step away.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group