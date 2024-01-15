‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — We’re learning more about the woman who was found stabbed to death near Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

>> Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College, death ruled a homicide

Rebecca Miller’s body was found on a trail behind the football field on Jan. 11.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with a close friend of the victim and will have the new details on 11 News at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group