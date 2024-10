UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Unity Township on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at a house along Dos Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

